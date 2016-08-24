FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey expects to eliminate Islamic State threat quickly: minister
August 24, 2016 / 7:42 AM / a year ago

Turkey expects to eliminate Islamic State threat quickly: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey expects to swiftly eliminate the threat from Islamic State after launching an operation with U.S.-led coalition forces to sweep militants out of the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Interior Minister Efkan Ala said on Wednesday.

He told Anadolu Agency that Turkish authorities had evacuated residents from the Turkish border town of Karkamis and six other villages as a precaution after the operation involving jets, artillary and special forces began on Wednesday morning.

He said Turkey will not allow militant groups to threaten the country, but sees the threat coming not just from Islamic State but from other "terrorist" organizations.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
