4 months ago
At least 18 Kurdish YPG members killed in Turkish air strikes in Syrial: monitor
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 4 months ago

At least 18 Kurdish YPG members killed in Turkish air strikes in Syrial: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 18 Kurdish YPG fighters and media officials were killed in Turkish air strikes on a headquarters of the militia in northeastern Syria on Tuesday, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

The YPG, a U.S. ally in the fight against Islamic State, did not immediately give its own precise death toll.

Turkey's military bombed the YPG and Kurdish militants in neighboring Iraq early on Tuesday, widening a campaign against groups affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams

