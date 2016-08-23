FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey police tell residents to leave town near Syria border after shelling: CNN Turk
#World News
August 23, 2016 / 4:06 PM / a year ago

Turkey police tell residents to leave town near Syria border after shelling: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police on Tuesday instructed residents to leave the town of Karkamis near the Syrian border after it was hit by shelling, CNN Turk said.

Karkamis, just across the border from Syria's Jarablus, was hit by two mortar shells earlier on Tuesday. Turkish military returned fire at Islamic State targets in northern Syria.

Turkey has been shelling Islamic State positions in Jarablus to help allied Syrian rebels secure it. Rebel sources say they have been mobilizing in Turkey, ready to cross into Jarablus.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Asli Kandemir and David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
