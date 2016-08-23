Turkey police tell residents to leave town near Syria border after shelling: CNN Turk

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police on Tuesday instructed residents to leave the town of Karkamis near the Syrian border after it was hit by shelling, CNN Turk said.

Karkamis, just across the border from Syria's Jarablus, was hit by two mortar shells earlier on Tuesday. Turkish military returned fire at Islamic State targets in northern Syria.

Turkey has been shelling Islamic State positions in Jarablus to help allied Syrian rebels secure it. Rebel sources say they have been mobilizing in Turkey, ready to cross into Jarablus.