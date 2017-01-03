FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Turkish PM says expects new U.S. administration to stop giving weapons to YPG militia
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 3, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 8 months ago

Turkish PM says expects new U.S. administration to stop giving weapons to YPG militia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's prime minister said on Tuesday he expected the new U.S. administration to halt supplying weapons to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, saying the administration of President Barack Obama was responsible for such weapon supply.

"The United States should not allow this strategic partnership (with Turkey) to be overshadowed by a terrorist organisation," Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in speech to ruling AK Party lawmakers at the parliament.

Ankara has been angered by Washington's support for the Kurdish YPG militia, which has emerged as a key partner for the United States in fighting Islamic State in Syria.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.