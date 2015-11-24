Turkey informed United Nations in writing over downed jet: diplomatic sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has informed United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the five members of the U.N. Security Council in writing over the downing of Russian warplane, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Turkey’s deputy undersecretary has already met with charge d‘affairs of Russia, the United States and Britain as well as the French ambassador after Turkish F16s shot down a Russian fighter jet near the Syrian border, saying it had repeatedly violated its air space.