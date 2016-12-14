Turkish foreign minister talks to U.S. counterpart: foreign ministry sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with his U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry said, as Ankara tried to keep a fragile truce in Syria's Aleppo on track.

Turkey and Russia brokered a deal on Tuesday meant to allow the evacuation of rebel-held eastern Aleppo. But heavy clashes broke out in the city on Wednesday after Iran was said by Syrian opposition officials to have imposed new conditions.

The Turkish sources did not give details of the talks between Cavusoglu and Secretary of State John Kerry.