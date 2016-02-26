FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. becoming more careful in YPG ties: Turkey presidential spokesman
February 26, 2016 / 4:04 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. becoming more careful in YPG ties: Turkey presidential spokesman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States is becoming more careful in its ties with Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters and Ankara has seen some changes in attitude from Washington about the relationship, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said on Friday.

“I see some change in the U.S. position. I think they are being more careful,” Ibrahim Kalin told reporters in Ankara.

“They have also raised concerns about the YPG’s moves and connections with the Russian and the Assad regime.”

U.S. support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG has strained NATO member Turkey’s relationship with Washington. Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist group, an extension of Kurdish militants who have fought a three-decade insurgency in its own southeast.

YPG forces have exploited recent gains by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russian airstrikes, and seized additional territory near Turkey’s border.

Washington supports the YPG in the fight against Islamic State in Syria. However, it has called on the YPG to stop seeking additional territory.

Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan

