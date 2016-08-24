FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to provide air cover for Turkey's Jarablus operation: senior U.S. official
August 24, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

U.S. to provide air cover for Turkey's Jarablus operation: senior U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE TWO (Reuters) - The United States will provide air cover for Turkey's operation against Islamic State in the northern Syrian town of Jarablus, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, adding that Washington was "in synch" with its NATO ally on plans.

The official made the comment in a briefing to reporters who were traveling on U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's plane en route to Turkey, where he is due to meet both President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Turkish special forces units and jets supported by warplanes from the U.S.-led coalition launched an operation in northern Syria on Wednesday to wipe out Islamic State militants along the border with Turkey.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Writing by David Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
