FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Turkey told U.S. support in Islamic State fight insufficient: Erdogan spokesman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 5, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 8 months ago

Turkey told U.S. support in Islamic State fight insufficient: Erdogan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has told U.S. officials it has not received sufficient support in its fight against Islamic State in the last month-and-a-half and expects full support in its bid to drive the jihadists out of Syria's al-Bab, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin told broadcaster Kanal 24 he had the impression U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration would take greater account of Turkey's "sensitivities".

Turkey launched an incursion into Syria in August to push Islamic State from its border and prevent Kurdish militia fighters taking ground in their wake.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.