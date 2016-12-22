FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monitoring group says Islamic State video shows two Turkish soldiers burned alive
December 22, 2016 / 10:21 PM / in 10 months

Monitoring group says Islamic State video shows two Turkish soldiers burned alive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Islamic State in Syria released a video on Thursday purporting to show two captured Turkish soldiers being burned to death, according to the U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group which monitors militant groups online.

Reuters was not able to verify the report and no comment was immediately available from Turkish officials.

Late last month, Turkish military officials said they had lost contact with two soldiers in northern Syria, where the army is waging an offensive against Islamic State.

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Catherine Evans

