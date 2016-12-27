Turkey has no confirmed information about video of soldiers -Deputy PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has no confirmed information regarding an Islamic State video from Syria that claimed to show the death of two kidnapped Turkish soldiers, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Tuesday.

He was referring to a video released last week that purported to show two captured Turkish soldiers being burned to death, according to the U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group which monitors militant groups online.

At a regular news conference in Ankara, Kurtulmus also said the government had made no decision regarding the potential extension of a state of emergency that has been in effect following a failed coup on July 15.