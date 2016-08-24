Turkish-backed Syrian rebels capture village three kilometers inside Syria: Anadolu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish-backed Syrian rebel forces have captured a village outside the town of Jarablus and 3 kilometres (1.9 miles) inside Syria, Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.

Free Syrian Army fighters liberated the village of Keklice, Anadolu said. They are part of an operation aimed at clearing Islamic State from Jarablus.

Turkish tank units earlier on Wednesday crossed the border and entered into Syria as part of the operation, which is backed by jets and U.S.-led coalition warplanes.