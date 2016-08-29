Turkish army says its forces clear militants from more villages in Syria

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish-backed forces have cleared militants from 10 more villages in north Syria, Turkey's military said on Monday during a cross-border Turkish campaign that has captured a string of settlements south of the Syrian frontier town of Jarablus.

The army statement added that operations were now shifting to a more western region of northern Syria, where Turkish-backed forces previously said they had taken control of a few villages.

The statement did not say who the militants were. Turkey, which is fighting a Kurdish insurgency at home, has said its aim is to drive away Islamic State and prevent Kurdish militia from seizing the territory.