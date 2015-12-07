FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish jets have not hit Islamic State targets in Syria since November 24: senior official
December 7, 2015

Turkish jets have not hit Islamic State targets in Syria since November 24: senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes have taken part in air operations by United States-led coalition forces but have not bombed Islamic State targets in Syria since Nov. 24, when Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet, a senior Turkish official said on Monday.

A U.S. official told Reuters last week that the United States had quietly put on hold a long-standing request for its NATO ally to play a more active role in the U.S.-led air war to allow time for Turkey-Russian tensions to ease.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
