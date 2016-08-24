U.S. has been encouraging Turkey to close border with Syria: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has been encouraging Turkey to close its border with Syria, a White House spokesman said, commenting on Turkey's first major U.S.-backed incursion into its southern neighbor launched on Wednesday.
"The United States has been encouraging the Turks for some time to take decisive action to close the Turkey-Syria border, particularly this portion of the border," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a White House briefing.
