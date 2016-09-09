Turkish PM says efforts to set up safe zone in Syria to continue

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's efforts to set up a safe zone in Syria will continue until the Turkish border is safe and threats against the country have been removed, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

Yildirim also told reporters there was unconfirmed information that a Turkish tank had been struck in Syria.

Turkey launched a full-scale offensive into northern Syria last month in an effort to sweep Islamic State militants from its borders and stop the advance of Syrian Kurdish rebels.