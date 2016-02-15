FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey hits Kurdish militia targets in Syria after border post attack: foreign ministry
February 15, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey hits Kurdish militia targets in Syria after border post attack: foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish security forces hit Kurdish militia targets in Syria for the third day in a row after a border security outpost on the border was attacked on Monday morning, the foreign ministry spokesman said.

“Today our border security outpost in the Hatay area at the Syrian border was attacked. Retaliation shots were fired in return,” spokesman Tanju Bilgic told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said Turkey would not allow the town of Azaz in northern Syria to fall to the Kurdish YPG militia, backed by the PYD party.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
