Turkey hits Kurdish militia targets in Syria after border post attack: foreign ministry

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish security forces hit Kurdish militia targets in Syria for the third day in a row after a border security outpost on the border was attacked on Monday morning, the foreign ministry spokesman said.

“Today our border security outpost in the Hatay area at the Syrian border was attacked. Retaliation shots were fired in return,” spokesman Tanju Bilgic told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said Turkey would not allow the town of Azaz in northern Syria to fall to the Kurdish YPG militia, backed by the PYD party.