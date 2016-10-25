Turkey will act if Syrian Kurdish fighters do not withdraw: foreign minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will have to take its own measures against the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria if its fighters do not withdraw from the town of Manbij to the east of the Euphrates river, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

He made the comment in an interview with the Kanal 24 television channel. The United States backs the YPG militia in its fight against Islamic State militants in Syria but Turkey regards the group as a terrorist organization.