Turkish PM says Syrian Kurdish militia taking orders from PKK
February 23, 2016 / 10:15 AM / in 2 years

Turkish PM says Syrian Kurdish militia taking orders from PKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses the media in Ankara, Turkey February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia was taking orders from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group waging an insurgency for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey’s southeast.

Speaking in parliament, Davutoglu said blaming the PKK for a car bomb attack which killed 28 people last week in the capital Ankara was an attempt to exonerate the YPG. The groups worked together in carrying out the bombing, Davutoglu said.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

