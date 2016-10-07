U.N. council to vote on Aleppo truce resolution, faces Russian veto

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will vote on Saturday on a draft resolution that urges Russia and the United States to ensure an immediate truce in Syria's Aleppo and "put an end to all military flights over the city," the French U.N. envoy said.

Russia signaled it would veto the resolution, drafted by France and Spain.

"This is not a draft which is right for adoption, I have this suspicion that the real motive is to cause a Russian veto," said Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin on Friday. "I cannot possibly see how we can let this resolution pass."

French U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre said on Friday he has asked for the draft resolution to be put to a vote on Saturday. In Washington, French Foreign Minister Jean-Mark Ayrault said that he planned to go to New York for the vote.

"I still have hope that the resolution will pass and that it can be implemented," Ayrault told reporters in Washington.

He also appeared to echo comments by others, including U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, suggesting Russia could be complicit in war crimes in Syria.

"The U.N. secretary-general has spoken of war crimes. It's the reality," Ayrault said.

The draft text, seen by Reuters, also asks U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon to propose options for a U.N.-supervised monitoring of a truce and threatens to "take further measures" in the event of non-compliance by "any party to the Syrian domestic conflict."

The draft urges Russia and the United States "to ensure the immediate implementation of the cessation of hostilities, starting with Aleppo, and, to that effect, to put an end to all military flights over the city."

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, backed by Russian war planes and Iranian support, have been battling to capture eastern Aleppo, the rebel-held half of Syria's largest city, where more than 250,000 civilians are trapped.

"It is unprecedented for the members of the council to ask a permanent member to limit its own activities," Churkin said.

"I'm supposed to vote for a demand that then our military will have to comply with. It doesn't mean that certain things cannot happen but they can't happen through a certain process, which is definitely not putting a resolution with this kind of text on the table," he said.

Russia and China have previously protected the Syrian government from council action by blocking several resolutions, including a bid to refer the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court.