7 months ago
U.N. appeals for further $4.6 billion for Syrian refugees
January 24, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 7 months ago

U.N. appeals for further $4.6 billion for Syrian refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations appealed on Tuesday for $4.63 billion in fresh funding to help Syrian refugees and host communities in neighboring countries, a statement said.

The appeal, launched at a Helsinki conference hosted by Finland, is in addition to $3.4 billion that the world body estimates is required to address the humanitarian needs of 13.5 million people within Syria this year.

"Funding for Syria remains insufficient to respond to what remains one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world today," the U.N. statement said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

