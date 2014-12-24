U.N. urges humane treatment of Jordanian pilot captured in Syria

Relatives of the Jordanian pilot who was captured by the forces of the Islamic State after his plane was shot down with an anti-aircraft missile near Raqa city, congregate in front of his family's home in the city of Karak December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday urged the Islamic State captors of a Jordanian pilot whose warplane was shot down in northeast Syria to treat him humanely, his spokesman said.

“He (Ban) calls on his captors to treat the pilot in accordance with international humanitarian law,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. The pilot is the first captive taken from the U.S.-led coalition carrying out air strikes against the jihadi group that has seized parts of Syria and Iraq.

He told reporters that Ban was also “deeply concerned with the continued use of violence across the country, including the use of ‘barrel bombs’ in populated areas.” Dujarric noted that the indiscriminate use of such weapons was a violation of international law.