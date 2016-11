GENEVA The United Nations cannot use Russia's announcement of a unilateral pause in the fighting in Aleppo to send aid into the besieged eastern zone of the city because it does not have the necessary security guarantees, U.N. spokesman Jens Laerke said on Friday.

Jessy Chahine-Mankouche, spokeswoman for U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura, said the United Nations was also against the evacuation of civilians unless it was voluntary.

(Reporting by Tom Miles)