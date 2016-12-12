U.N. chief alarmed by possible atrocities in Syria's Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is alarmed by unverified reports of atrocities against a large number of civilians, including women and children, in Syria's Aleppo, his spokesman said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is conveying his grave concern to the relevant parties. He has instructed his Special Envoy for Syria to follow up urgently with the parties concerned," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.