8 months ago
U.N. chief alarmed by possible atrocities in Syria's Aleppo
#World News
December 12, 2016 / 10:57 PM / 8 months ago

U.N. chief alarmed by possible atrocities in Syria's Aleppo

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (L) and Secretary-General-designate Mr. Antonio Guterres stand together after the swearing-in ceremony at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., December 12, 2016.Lucas Jackson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is alarmed by unverified reports of atrocities against a large number of civilians, including women and children, in Syria's Aleppo, his spokesman said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is conveying his grave concern to the relevant parties. He has instructed his Special Envoy for Syria to follow up urgently with the parties concerned," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Beech

