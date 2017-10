BEIRUT (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Wednesday it was “not involved” in plans to evacuate fighters and civilians from eastern Aleppo, but it was ready to help with any evacuation.

“(The U.N) stands ready to facilitate the voluntary and safe evacuation of injured, sick and vulnerable civilians from the besieged part of the city,” the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said in a statement.