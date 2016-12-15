FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Security Council to meet on Aleppo on Friday: diplomats
December 15, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 8 months ago

U.N. Security Council to meet on Aleppo on Friday: diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations aid chief Stephen O'Brien will brief the Security Council on Friday on an operation to evacuate thousands of civilians and fighters from the last rebel bastion in the Syrian city of Aleppo, diplomats said.

France asked for the 15-member council to be briefed "on the modalities of the evacuation of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid in East Aleppo," according to the request seen by Reuters.

The evacuation operation began on Thursday, part of a ceasefire deal that would end years of fighting for the city and mark a major victory for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Alexander, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
