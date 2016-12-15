EU agrees to extend Russia sanctions until mid-2017: diplomats
BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend the bloc's main economic sanctions against Russia over the turmoil in Ukraine for six months until mid-2017, diplomats said.
WASHINGTON France has asked U.N. aid officials to urgently brief the 15-member U.N. Security Council "on the modalities of the evacuation of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid in East Aleppo," according to the request seen by Reuters.
SAO PAULO Brazilian federal prosecutors on Thursday charged former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with more corruption charges tied to the massive probe into graft at state-run oil company Petrobras.
RIYADH A senior Syrian opposition figure called on Thursday for an increase in Gulf Arab military support for armed rebels following the fall of the city of Aleppo to government forces this week.