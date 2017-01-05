FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.N. envoy hopes Astana talks will consolidate Syria truce
#World News
January 5, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 8 months ago

U.N. envoy hopes Astana talks will consolidate Syria truce

U.N. Syria mediator Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria November 20, 2016.Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Peace talks being prepared later this month in the Kazakh capital of Astana should aim to consolidate Syria's ceasefire and pave the way for wider U.N.-backed negotiations in February, the U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday.

Turkey and Russia brokered the Dec. 30 cessation of hostilities and have pledged to work to open up access for aid agencies to deliver supplies across Syria, his humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said.

But Egeland voiced disappointment that despite the ceasefire "largely holding", U.N. aid convoys have been denied access to five of 21 locations this month, including places in Rural Damascus, Homs and Hama.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles

