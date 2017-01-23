FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Syria envoy hopes Astana talks to pave way for Geneva
January 23, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 7 months ago

U.N. Syria envoy hopes Astana talks to pave way for Geneva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - The United Nations hopes indirect talks between the Syrian government and rebels in Astana will lead to direct negotiations led by the UN, Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Monday.

"No sustainable, long-term solution to the conflict in Syria can be attained through only military means, but through a political process," the UN quoted him as saying at the opening ceremony. "Both sides need to accept that and renounce their objective of using military means."

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dominic Evans

