U.N. Syria envoy hopes Astana talks to pave way for Geneva

ASTANA (Reuters) - The United Nations hopes indirect talks between the Syrian government and rebels in Astana will lead to direct negotiations led by the UN, Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Monday.

"No sustainable, long-term solution to the conflict in Syria can be attained through only military means, but through a political process," the UN quoted him as saying at the opening ceremony. "Both sides need to accept that and renounce their objective of using military means."