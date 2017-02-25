FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Syria envoys warns of 'spoilers' after Homs attack
February 25, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 6 months ago

U.N. Syria envoys warns of 'spoilers' after Homs attack

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura (C) attends a meeting of Intra-Syria peace talks with Syrian government delegation at Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2017.POOL/Xu Jinquan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations envoy to Syria warned on Saturday that there would be efforts by actors on the ground to try to derail intra-Syrian peace talks after gunmen and suicide bombers killed dozens in Homs following an attack on Syrian security offices.

"Every time we have talks, or negotiations, there is always someone who tries to spoil," Staffan de Mistura told reporters before meeting the government delegation.

He said he hoped the attack would not impact the negotiations which began on Thursday in Geneva.

"I am expecting (it), unfortunately, spoilers."

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson

