6 months ago
Syrian opposition member says prospects at Geneva talks 'very dim'
#World News
March 2, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 6 months ago

Syrian opposition member says prospects at Geneva talks 'very dim'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A senior member of the main Syrian opposition said on Thursday the prospects for progress after a week of peace talks in Geneva were "very dim."

"We are convinced that there is no military solution, we are going for a political solution," Basma Kodmani, a negotiator for the High Negotiations Committee, told a side event in Geneva.

"But there is no prospect as you can tell from the end of this second week or 10 days of talks here in Geneva. The prospects are very dim."

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

