5 months ago
Syrian warring sides went into substance, detail in talks: U.N.
#World News
March 31, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 5 months ago

Syrian warring sides went into substance, detail in talks: U.N.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives at a meeting with government delegation during Syria peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland March 31, 2017.Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Representatives of Syria's warring sides went into considerable detail on the substance of the agreed agenda during a round of Syria talks that ended on Friday, and are keen to return for another round, U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura said.

"I believe I can speak on behalf of all who participate that we must maintain this incremental progress on the political process, even if only incremental," he told reporters.

"I cannot deny that there are serious challenges and I am not seeing this immediately developing into a peace agreement, no doubt about that."

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

