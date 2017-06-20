UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he hopes that heightened tensions between the United States and Russia in the skies over Syria will not lead to an escalation of an already "dramatic conflict."

"I strongly hope that there will be a de-escalation of the situation because these kinds of incidents can be very dangerous in a conflict situation in which there are so many actors and in which the situation is so complex on the ground," Guterres told a news conference.

Tensions escalated on Sunday as the U.S. military brought down a Syrian military jet near Raqqa for bombing near U.S.-allied forces on the ground, the first time Washington had carried out such an action in the multi-pronged civil war.

