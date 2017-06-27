U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrives to testify to the House Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee on the budget for the U.N. in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday the Trump administration issued a warning to Syria over a possible chemical weapons attack after seeing preparations similar to activities before an attack in April.

She told a House of Representatives hearing that the administration intended its warning not just to Syria's government but also to Russia and Iran. "I believe that the goal is at this point not just to send (Syrian President Bashar al-)Assad a message but to send Russia and Iran a message that if this happens again we are putting you on notice," Haley said.

