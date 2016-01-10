FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran tells U.N. envoy that row with Saudis won't derail Syria talks
#World News
January 10, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Iran tells U.N. envoy that row with Saudis won't derail Syria talks

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (L), German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier (2nd L), UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura (7th L), US Secretary of State John Kerry (5th R), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (4th R), Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Li Baodong (2nd R) and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (R) wait before a meeting with 17 nations, the European Union and United Nations at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations envoy for Syria said on Sunday that Iran had assured him that its diplomatic row with rival Saudi Arabia would not affect Syria peace talks set for later this month.

Staffan de Mistura, in a statement issued after a meeting in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, noted that he had obtained similar guarantees from Riyadh last week as part of his regional tour that also included a stop in Damascus.

“The Special Envoy is now going to debrief the Secretary-General and seek his guidance in view of the beginning of the Talks. He looks forward to the International Syria Support Group and the Security Council continuing to provide serious and consistent engagement, in order to ensure the beginning, on 25 January, of genuine political discussions aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis,” the U.N. statement said.

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday its cutting of diplomatic and commercial ties with Iran was a first step and it could take more action if Tehran did not change its policies, but it did not expect the dispute to affect efforts to end the war in Syria.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
