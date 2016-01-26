U.N. has invited Syria's warring sides to Geneva peace talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations has invited Syria’s government and opposition to peace talks set to start in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. statement said on Tuesday, without giving any details of who had been invited, or how many groups might participate.

“The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Mr. Staffan de Mistura, has addressed invitations to the Syrian participants today, 26 January 2016, in accordance with the parameters outlined in Security Council resolution 2254 (2015),” the statement said.

“The intra-Syrian talks will start as of 29 January 2016 in Geneva.”