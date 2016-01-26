FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. has invited Syria's warring sides to Geneva peace talks
January 26, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. has invited Syria's warring sides to Geneva peace talks

The European headquarters of the United Nations are pictured early morning in Geneva, Switzerland January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations has invited Syria’s government and opposition to peace talks set to start in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. statement said on Tuesday, without giving any details of who had been invited, or how many groups might participate.

“The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Mr. Staffan de Mistura, has addressed invitations to the Syrian participants today, 26 January 2016, in accordance with the parameters outlined in Security Council resolution 2254 (2015),” the statement said.

“The intra-Syrian talks will start as of 29 January 2016 in Geneva.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

