FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. Syria mediator responds to opposition on behalf of U.N. chief: spokesman
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 28, 2016 / 4:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. Syria mediator responds to opposition on behalf of U.N. chief: spokesman

U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Syria mediator has responded to opposition demands for an end to air strikes and blockades on behalf of U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

“Staffan de Mistura’s response to Riad Hijab, both by phone yesterday and in writing last night, constitutes the response also on behalf of the Secretary-General,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

Riad Hijab is the coordinator of the opposition High Negotiations Committee. Talks to end Syria’s civil war risked being delayed for the second time this week as the opposition stuck to its demands on Thursday.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.