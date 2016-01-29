FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria talks start on Friday, but can't say who with or when : U.N.
#World News
January 29, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Syria talks start on Friday, but can't say who with or when : U.N.

Ahmad Fawzi, Director ad interim of the United Nations Information Service, gestures during a news conference at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N.-mediated talks to end the war in Syria will start as planned in Geneva on Friday, U.N. spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told a U.N. briefing, but there was still no information about what was expected or who would turn up.

“They will start as planned, but I don’t have a time, I don’t have a location and I can’t tell you anything about the delegations ... later this morning we will have more news,” Fawzi said. “There will be, I know, a statement made later today by the office of the special envoy.”

“I can’t give you a time, I can’t give you a who, where, when,” he said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
