U.N. Syria envoy's office says no more meetings planned on Tuesday

GENEVA (Reuters) - The office of the United Nations Syria Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura said it had no more meetings planned on Tuesday.

De Mistura had been scheduled to meet the opposition High Negotiation Committee (HNC) at 1700 (1600 GMT).

Opposition delegate Bassma Kodmani told reporters earlier it was possible they would not attend talks on Tuesday after forces loyal to the Syrian government launched a major offensive on rebel positions earlier in the day.