U.N. alarmed at attacks on Syria hospitals, schools; nearly 50 dead
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 15, 2016 / 5:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. alarmed at attacks on Syria hospitals, schools; nearly 50 dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday voiced alarm at reports of deadly attacks on Syrian schools and hospitals, including a medical center run by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF), a U.N. spokesman said.

“The secretary-general is deeply concerned by reports of missile attacks on at least five medical facilities and two schools in Aleppo and in Idlib, which killed close to 50 civilians, including children, and injuring many,” said U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq.

“Such attacks are a blatant violation of international laws,” he added. “These incidents cast a shadow on the commitments made at the ISSG (International Syria Support Group) meeting in Munich on Feb. 11.”

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by G Crosse

