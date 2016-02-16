Syria says U.N. envoy de Mistura's credibility 'needs testing'

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government has hit back at U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura’s comment that its commitment to allow aid deliveries would be “tested”, saying his own credibility needed testing, state media said on Tuesday.

It quoted a Syrian foreign ministry source as saying that Damascus would not allow de Mistura to talk about testing its seriousness.

De Mistura said earlier on Tuesday that President Bashar al-Assad’s government had a duty to allow the United Nations to deliver humanitarian aid to all Syrians and that this would be tested on Wednesday.