Syria says U.N. envoy de Mistura's credibility 'needs testing'
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 16, 2016 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Syria says U.N. envoy de Mistura's credibility 'needs testing'

U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura gestures during a news conference on the Syrian peace talks outside President Wilson hotel in Geneva, Switzerland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government has hit back at U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura’s comment that its commitment to allow aid deliveries would be “tested”, saying his own credibility needed testing, state media said on Tuesday.

It quoted a Syrian foreign ministry source as saying that Damascus would not allow de Mistura to talk about testing its seriousness.

De Mistura said earlier on Tuesday that President Bashar al-Assad’s government had a duty to allow the United Nations to deliver humanitarian aid to all Syrians and that this would be tested on Wednesday.

