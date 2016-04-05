U.N. envoy heads to Moscow to discuss Syria peace talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, the mediator of Syrian peace talks, is traveling to Moscow on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the next round of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, de Mistura’s office said.

Russia and the United States are the main co-sponsors of the peace talks, which are expected to resume with the opposition delegation on April 11, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday, missing de Mistura’s “target date” of April 9. Syria’s government delegation is expected to arrive on April 14.

The Moscow meeting was arranged at de Mistura’s initiative, his office said.