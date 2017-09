GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura said he used a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moalem on Monday to urge Damascus to support Syria’s shaky truce and allow more humanitarian aid access.

“We did raise and discuss the importance of protecting and maintaining and supporting the cessation of hostilities, which is, as you know, fragile but is there,” de Mistura told reporters in Damascus.