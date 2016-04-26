De Mistura to brief major powers on Syria talks on Wednesday

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy on Syria will brief major powers on the situation late on Wednesday at the end of this round of peace talks, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday.

Staffan de Mistura, who is holding talks with the Syrian government delegation again on Tuesday and on Wednesday - following a walk-out last week by the main opposition - will address a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council from Geneva on Wednesday from 2100gmt, spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said.

“He has been asked to brief the Security Council, he has to brief the Security Council first,” Fawzi told a news briefing.