De Mistura to brief major powers on Syria talks on Wednesday
April 26, 2016 / 9:37 AM / a year ago

De Mistura to brief major powers on Syria talks on Wednesday

U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference after a round of meetings during the Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy on Syria will brief major powers on the situation late on Wednesday at the end of this round of peace talks, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday.

Staffan de Mistura, who is holding talks with the Syrian government delegation again on Tuesday and on Wednesday - following a walk-out last week by the main opposition - will address a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council from Geneva on Wednesday from 2100gmt, spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said.

“He has been asked to brief the Security Council, he has to brief the Security Council first,” Fawzi told a news briefing.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

