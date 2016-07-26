FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.N. aims for next Syria peace talks at end August
#World News
July 26, 2016 / 2:08 PM / a year ago

U.N. aims for next Syria peace talks at end August

United Nations special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura speaks during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he aimed to convene a new round of Syria peace talks toward the end of August, quietly scrapping a previous timeline while putting down a new deadline for a U.S.-Russia deal to support the talks.

De Mistura, speaking after a meeting with U.S. Syria envoy Michael Ratney and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, said the United States and Russia both needed to do more work in the coming days.

De Mistura said the trilateral meeting in Geneva focused on the urgent need for progress on Syria's cessation of hostilities, access for humanitarian aid, counter-terrorism and political transition.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
