A view shows a truck loaded with aid parcels that were brought into rebel held areas of Aleppo through civil defence vehicles from a newly opened corridor that linked besieged opposition held eastern Aleppo with western Syria that was captured recently by rebels, in Aleppo August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Workers unload food aid parcels that were brought into rebel held areas of Aleppo through civil defence vehicles from a newly opened corridor that linked besieged opposition held eastern Aleppo with western Syria that was captured recently by rebels, in Aleppo August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

GENEVA The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria called for all warring sides to agree by Sunday on a green light for a first safe delivery of relief supplies to the divided city of Aleppo.

Staffan de Mistura said in a statement on Saturday that for logistical and operational reasons the first convoy must go via the Castello Road during a 48-hour humanitarian pause, although he was aware of rebel opposition to using that government-controlled route.

"The Special Envoy calls for all concerned to exert every effort so that, by this Sunday, 28 August 2016, we know where we stand," de Mistura said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by David Clarke)