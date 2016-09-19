FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.N. says 18 aid trucks hit in Syria, cannot verify casualties
#World News
September 19, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

U.N. says 18 aid trucks hit in Syria, cannot verify casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - At least 18 of 31 trucks in a United Nations and Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) aid convoy in Syria were hit west of Aleppo, but the world body could not verify casualties, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

Dujarric said the convoy was delivering assistance for 78,000 people in the hard-to-reach town of Urm al-Kubra and that multiple sources have confirmed that the town was shelled. He said an SARC warehouse was also hit.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
