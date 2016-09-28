FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief: war crimes in Aleppo, worse than slaughterhouse
September 28, 2016 / 2:28 PM / a year ago

U.N. chief: war crimes in Aleppo, worse than slaughterhouse

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon holds up a smart phone as he addresses the General Debate of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 20, 2016.Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday that those using "ever more destructive weapons" in Syria are committing war crimes and that the situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo is worse than a slaughterhouse.

Russian or Syrian warplanes knocked a major Aleppo hospital out of service on Wednesday, hospital workers said, and ground forces intensified an assault on the city's besieged rebel sector, in a battle that has become a potentially decisive turning point in the civil war.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

