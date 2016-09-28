U.N. chief: war crimes in Aleppo, worse than slaughterhouse

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday that those using "ever more destructive weapons" in Syria are committing war crimes and that the situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo is worse than a slaughterhouse.

Russian or Syrian warplanes knocked a major Aleppo hospital out of service on Wednesday, hospital workers said, and ground forces intensified an assault on the city's besieged rebel sector, in a battle that has become a potentially decisive turning point in the civil war.