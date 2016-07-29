FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

U.N. says Russian Aleppo plan needs improving, may be a job for U.N.

United Nations special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura speaks during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia's humanitarian plan for up to 300,000 civilians besieged in the Syrian city of Aleppo should be improved, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Friday, suggesting Moscow should consider handing over responsibility for any evacuation to the United Nations.

"My understanding is the Russians are open for major improvements," he told reporters. He said U.N. humanitarian experts knew what to do and had the necessary experience.

"That's our job," he said.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

