4 months ago
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 12:51 AM / 4 months ago

Russia warns of 'negative consequences' if U.S. targets Syria

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov sits during a meeting at the United Nations Security Council on Syria at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, NY, U.S. April 5, 2017.Shannon Stapleton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia's deputy U.N. envoy, Vladimir Safronkov, warned on Thursday of "negative consequences" if the United States carries out military strikes on Syria over a deadly toxic gas attack.

"We have to think about negative consequences, negative consequences, and all the responsibility if military action occurred will be on shoulders of those who initiated such doubtful and tragic enterprise," Safronkov told reporters when asked about possible U.S. strikes.

When asked what those negative consequences could be, he said: "Look at Iraq, look at Libya."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler

